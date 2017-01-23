Slough man jailed for 10 years as part of investigation into cutting agents used in drugs

Following a five week trial a Slough man has been jailed for ‘being concerned in the supply of class A drugs’.

Djibriel Ahmed, 33, of Goodman Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Friday.

The trial took place after an investigation by the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) into cutting agents used in drugs.

It looked into the importation of the agents from China to the UK from January 2014 to April 2015.

David Marshall, 31, of Willoughby Lane, Bromley was also sentenced to 20 years in prison at the same trial for one count of conspiracy to supply class A drugs (cocaine) and one count of money laundering.

The investigation uncovered that cutting agents Benzocaine, Phenaticin, Boric Acid and Manitol were imported by Marshall for the sole use of the cocaine market within the South-east region. He admitted to importing 2.4 tonnes.

Investigating officer Det Sgt Steve Tattersall, of SEROCU, who led the warrants, said: “When we conducted warrants in April last year, we seized financial documentation, computers, mobile devices, a metal press machine with cocaine traces on it and a large quantity of Boric Acid believed to be used as a cutting agent for Class A drugs.

“Although it is not illegal to possess this drug, it is an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2007 to supply these drugs without a legitimate purpose.

“Marshall and Ahmed did not have the legitimate purpose and this was being used as a cutting agent to be mixed with cocaine, which would result in an increase in money for them.

“If the amount of Benzocaine imported was mixed with cocaine the wholesale value could have been up to £47 million with a street value in the hundreds of millions.”