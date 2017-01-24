Police investigate attempted kidnap and robbery in Slough

A 25-year-old man has been charged with an attempted kidnap and robbery in Slough’s Farnham Road.

A car was parked in a lay-by opposite Chicken Delite at about 2.45pm on Saturday, January 14, when a man reached into the vehicle and took the keys from the ignition.

The victim was then forced into the passenger seat and the offender attempted to drive away in the car.

As the victim attempted to escape the vehicle, he was met by two more men who assaulted and attempted to stab him.

A witness intervened and the three men ran to a silver car, which left in the direction of Sheffield Road.

The victim received minor injuries as a result of the assault and his car keys were stolen.

The man who forced his way into the car is described as over 6ft tall, of stocky build and in his mid 20s. He was wearing a top with the hood up and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender, who was in possession of the knife, was described as mixed race, wearing a hooded top and dark grey bottoms.

Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Scott O’Connor, of Sandringham Court, Slough, with attempted kidnap and robbery on Monday, January 16.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, February 14.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Helen Bentley said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

“Anyone who recognises the description of the men should get in touch via the Thames Valley enquiry centre on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.