The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) New £9,000 bike rack project unveiled at Windsor and Eton Central

More commuters will be able to get on their bikes with the unveiling of a new cycle parking scheme.

The £9,000 project was unveiled at Windsor and Eton Central station on Monday.

4.) King Edward VII Hospital Primary Care Centre 'requires improvement'

King Edward VII Hospital Primary Care Centre did not receive a clean bill of health in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The centre, in St Leonards Road, Windsor, was given a ‘requires improvement’ rating in a report published on Thursday, January 12, following an inspection in October.

3.) Firefighters attend suspected arson in Langley

Fire crews were sent to a suspected arson at a garage just off Trelawney Avenue on Saturday night.

Officers from Slough and Langley fire station attended the scene at around 2.30am and spent around an hour putting out the fire.

2.) Slough man jailed for 10 years as part of investigation into cutting agents used in drugs

Following a five week trial a Slough man has been jailed for ‘being concerned in the supply of class A drugs’.

Djibriel Ahmed, 33, of Goodman Park was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Hove Crown Court on Friday.

1.) Police investigate attempted kidnap and robbery in Slough

A 25-year-old man has been charged with an attempted kidnap and robbery in Slough’s Farnham Road.

A car was parked in a lay-by opposite Chicken Delite at about 2.45pm on Saturday, January 14, when a man reached into the vehicle and took the keys from the ignition.