Homelessness rises in Slough as council prepares to open emergency shelter

The number of rough sleepers in Slough increased in 2016, according to new figures released by the Government.

In a street count and estimate of rough sleepers in England during autumn 2016, the report released by the Department for Communities and Local Government states there were 25 people sleeping on the streets of the town.

This was up from 17 in 2015, but below figures from 2013 and 2014, which were 30 and 26 respectively.

The reports means there are 0.46 people sleeping rough for every 1,000 households in the borough.

It comes in the same week Slough Borough Council announced it will provide an emergency housing facility for the first time in 40 years, opening its doors to homeless and vulnerable people.

The council recently bought two neighbouring houses in Langley and converted them into a 12 double bedroom facility with two kitchens, a large garden and outside storage area for bikes and buggies.

Slough currently has more than 2,000 households on its housing waiting list, with 319 in temporary accommodation.

The facility will open on Tuesday, January 31, and Cllr Zaffar Ajaib, commissioner for housing and urban renewal, said: “This new facility will provide temporary homes for our most vulnerable households, giving them a decent roof over their heads until they get back on their feet.”

The property is intended to be a stop gap for households waiting for more suitable permanent accommodation.

Nationwide, the number of rough sleepers recorded was up 16 per cent on 2015, with a total of 4,134 people counted.

Figures in the Royal Borough dropped sharply, with eight rough sleepers compared to 35 the previous year.

Slough Borough Council is currently running a consultation on a new housing strategy in an attempt to ensure there is a mix of new and affordable homes in the borough.

