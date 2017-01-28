Nate Simpson fails to win Eurovision song contest place

Slough born X Factor contestant Nate Simpson won't represent the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, after failing to secure enough votes at last night's Eurovision: You Decide trial.

The 23-year-old music teacher sang 'break-up song' What Are We Made Of at the competition held at London's Hammersmith Apollo which was aired live on BBC Two.

The former student of Maidenhead's Desborough College was up against five other hopefuls hoping to represent the country in Kiev on May 13.

Contestants were voted for by members of the public as well as the song contest's own jury.

Lucie Jones, who finished eighth on the X Factor in 2009, was crowned this year's Eurovision hopeful for the UK.

The competition’s grand final is taking place on Saturday, May 13 and will be broadcast live on BBC One.

It’s been 20 years since Katrina and The Waves sealed Eurovision glory for the UK with their rendition of Love Shine A Light.