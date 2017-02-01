Slough mosque to host open day

Members of the public are invited to an open day at the Masjid Al Jannah mosque in Stoke Road, Slough, on Sunday.

Visitors will be shown around the mosque and can ask questions about Islam, enjoy Arabic and Asian sweets and snacks, and watch live prayers and presentations.

The event is part of the Muslim Council of Britain’s Visit My Mosque campaign.

Guests are reminded to dress appropriately and place shoes on racks at the entrance, and be aware that members of opposite gender in the mosque may avoid shaking hands upon greeting.

Visitors to the open day, running from 11am to 6.40pm, will be allowed to take photographs.

For details, contact sloughaljannah@gmail.com or 01753 315618.