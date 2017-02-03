Crews put out fire in terraced house

Crews from Slough and Windsor were called to put out a fire at a terraced house in Slough this morning.

The crews were called to the house in Franklin Avenue at about 9.50am and used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put out the fire, which broke out in the first floor of the property.

Two people were in the house when the fire broke out but were able to get out of the property.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation by the ambulance service at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters left the scene at about 10.30am.