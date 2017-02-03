Closure order granted for suspected brothel in Slough

A closure order has been granted for a property in Slough following reports it was being used as a brothel.

Reading Magistrates’ Court today granted closure of the property in Cornwell Avenue, closing it to all people, including the tenant, for three months.

It follows the execution of a warrant at the address yesterday by officers from Slough North Neighbourhood Policing Team and Slough Local CID, with immigration enforcement.

Restoring All Hope and Believe (RAHAB), a charity for victims of trafficking and modern slavery, accompanied officers to provide support for people at the property.

PC Ian Whitlock, neighbourhood officer for the area, said: “I hope the actions that we have taken today, in conjunction with our partners, United Kingdom Border Force and RAHAB, will show our communities that we will listen to their concerns and act swiftly.

“Today’s closure order sends a clear message to those involved in prostitution that we will not tolerate this and will deal robustly with brothels.”