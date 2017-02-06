‘Boomtown’ Slough ranked second most productive place in UK

Slough falls only behind London as the second most ‘productive place’ in the UK, according to a study by Centre for Cities.

The research looks at key economic indicators across 63 cities and towns, with each Slough job making an average of £71,600 a year for the UK economy – a gross value added (GVA) 30 per cent higher than the national average.

The town also ranks third in the country for business start ups, ninth for patents published and third for the number of exports per job.

Councillor Sohail Munawar, leader of the council, said: “This report shows once again that Slough means business.

“Not only the big headquarters we are known for, but the up-and-coming small businesses, the entrepreneurs, the innovators.

“And we will continue to work with our businesses of all sizes, help our residents get into the tens of thousands of jobs they provide and encourage innovation to truly cement our place as the economic boomtown of the south east.”

The study, which can be found here, also ranks Slough seventh for weekly wages, with an average of £588, making it one of only 18 places paying more than the national average.

However, it ranked 57th out of 63 for households that own or part own their home, at just over 54 per cent, and 27th for employment rate (74.3 per cent).