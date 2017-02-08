The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Council tax bills set to rise as borough hits out at Government for 'passing the buck'

Accusations of the Government 'passing the buck' to councils to protect adult social care services were made at a Slough Borough Council (SBC) meeting lon Monday night.

Cabinet approved a 4.71 per cent hike in council tax bills at the meeting, which will be voted on by full council on Thursday, February 23.

4.) Three taken to hospital after two cars come off road in Wexham

Two children and an adult were treated for injuries after a car crash in Wexham Park Lane on Sunday.

South Central Ambulance Service were called to the crash off Uxbridge Road which involved a blue BMW and a black Ford Fiesta at about 9am.

3.) Police called to reports of 'axe-wielding' men at Asda

Police were called to Asda in Slough’s Telford Drive early on Monday morning following reports of axe wielding men stealing cigarettes.

Police were called to the scene at about 3.15am after it was reported that four men in dark clothing entered the closed store carrying what was believed to be axes.

2.) ‘Boomtown’ Slough ranked second most productive place in UK

Slough falls only behind London as the second most ‘productive place’ in the UK, according to a study by Centre for Cities.

The research looks at key economic indicators across 63 cities and towns, with each Slough job making an average of £71,600 a year for the UK economy – a gross value added (GVA) 30 per cent higher than the national average.

1.) Cannabis farm discovered in grounds of Legoland Windsor

Police have arrested two men after a secret cannabis farm was uncovered on land owned by Legoland.

The resort’s workers discovered an abandoned cottage filled with cannabis while they were carrying out routine checks on Monday.