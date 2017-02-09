‘Food poisoning isn’t romantic’: Check your Valentine’s restaurant's hygiene rating

Next Tuesday is Valentine’s Day. It can be either the most romantic night of the year or a day when you want avoid social media like the plague.

Those who will be taking a loved one or Tinder date out for dinner have been warned by Slough Borough Council to ‘look before you book’ at the hygiene ratings for each restaurant because ‘there’s nothing romantic about food poisoning’.

Businesses are rated on a scale from zero, which means ‘urgent improvement necessary’, to a top rating of five which is ‘very good’.

Whether you’re pulling out all the stops and reserving a table at a fancy restaurant or ordering a takeaway and watching Netflix, you can check the hygiene rating of your chosen eatery by clicking here.

Councillor Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, said: “It’s always better to be safe than sorry and we want residents to go out and enjoy the most romantic day of the year safe in the knowledge they are dining somewhere hygienic.

“All the information Valentine’s Day diners need to make an informed decision about where to eat is publicly available on the Food Standards Agency’s website.

“We’re reminding people of the importance of looking up a restaurant’s rating before they book, choosing businesses that make sure their premises are clean and don’t put residents at risk.”