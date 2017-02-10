Man taken to hospital after crash between car and lorry in Slough

Firefighters from Slough attended a collision between a car and a lorry in Tuns Lane last night (Thursday).
A man, who was in the car, was taken to hospital in London and the road was shut for about two hours.
The fire crew arrived at about 7.15pm and cut the man out of the Alfa Romeo.
No-one else was injured.
