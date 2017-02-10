Councillor accuses SBC of ‘lies’ over the number of rough sleeper deaths

A councillor has accused Slough Borough Council (SBC) of lying about the number of rough sleeper deaths in the borough.

Slough borough councillor Darren Morris (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) disputes SBC’s claim that three people have died in Slough over the past two years as a result of being homeless.

He instead claims 17 rough sleepers have died in Slough and says SBC will ‘only look at the stone cold deaths on Slough’s streets’.

He said more have died either in hospital or in temporary accommodation or a shelter.

“SBC hides failure in lies and statistics to confuse councillors, a clear majority of whom have no understanding of this issue,” he said.

“Under Labour, SBC has been more intent in delivering showpiece, unaffordable housing schemes – new homes built on the deaths of the most vulnerable. SBC is a disgrace.”

He called for an ‘urgent investigation’ into the council’s housing service, claiming it has been inadequate.

He accused the council of a rigid ‘computer says no’ approach to homelessness and has called for charities to run SBC’s homeless services.

“Give it to the people who know best, who have compassion,” he said.

Homeless charity Slough Homeless Our Concern (SHOC) says 14 rough sleepers have died in Slough over the past two years, including six on the streets, two in hospital and six in accommodation.

But in response the council’s head of housing, Paul Thomas, said SBC would have been subject to government intervention if 17 or 14 homeless people died in Slough in two years because it would be ‘unheard of’.

He said SHOC struggled to provide SBC with the names of the 14 people it says have died.

The housing boss said out of the three deaths SBC acknowledges, one was from a drug overdose and another was from a fall suspected to have been caused by alcohol and violence.

A third was believed to have resulted from a fatal heart attack in an encampment by the Jubilee River.

“It’s not people freezing on the streets,” he added.

Mr Thomas said SBC’s housing team is focusing on helping people who have just been evicted or are likely to become homeless soon to prevent them from becoming rough sleepers. He added some are not eligible for council provided temporary accommodation because they are in the country illegally.

He said the council would like to work more with charities including SHOC and the London and Slough Run, who collaborated with SBC to operate an emergency night shelter this winter.