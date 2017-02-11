Police launch murder investigation following Slough stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Slough.

Police officers rushed to Lower Cippenham Lane at 5.43pm yesterday (Friday) following reports of a man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

After carrying out further enquiries, police then attended a property in Lewins Way where they discovered a 59-year-old man with stab wounds.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent of the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police, said: “This is undoubtedly a distressing incident which will have caused concern within the local community.

“At this stage of the investigation no arrests have been made, however I believe that the only two people involved were the man who is currently under police supervision in hospital and the man who sadly died inside the property in Lewins Way.

“I am confident there is no risk to the wider public."

DCI Kent added: “There will be an increased presence of police officers within the local area to provide reassurance and support the ongoing investigation, as well as a team of dedicated detectives conducting an investigation.

“Members of the public will see a particular increase in police presence in Lewins Way where we are continuing to examine the scene and in Cippenham where officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV.

“We need help from the public to piece together what happened yesterday. I would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of either Lewins Way or Lower Cippenham Lane between about midday and 7pm yesterday and who saw or heard anything unusual.”

The 59-year-old man’s next of kin have been informed.

Call police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit your nearest police station if you have any details.