Second man dies following Slough stabbing

A second man involved in a double stabbing in Slough has passed away in hospital.

Police were alerted to the stabbing at 5.43pm on Friday following reports of a man with stab wounds in Lower Cippenham Lane.

The injured man was taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’.

Officers then carried out further enquiries and attended a house in Lewins Way where they found another man, 59-year-old Slough resident Dennis Kelly.

Mr Kelly also had stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police launched a murder investigation following his death with the injured man placed under supervision in hospital.

But the force has now confirmed that the second man has lost his fight for life. He is yet to be formally identified.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent of the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police, said: “I understand that this incident will have caused concern but I can reassure the community that although no arrests have been made, I believe the only two people involved were the two men who have sadly died.

“There is still a scene watch in Lewins Way as we continue our enquiries in order to prepare a file for the coroner.

“I would like to reiterate my appeal for witnesses: if you have any information about the incident, if you were in the vicinity of either Lewins Way or Lower Cippenham Lane between about midday and 7pm Friday and saw or heard anything unusual, please contact police.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.