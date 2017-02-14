Incense sparks bedroom fire in Slough

Firefighters had to act quickly to put out a bedroom fire in Slough this afternoon (Tuesday).

Crews from Slough and Langley attended the scene in Meyers Close at about 4pm.

The occupant of the house had been asleep when some of his clothes caught fire on some incense in his bedroom.

He was awoken by his smoke alarm and called for help immediately.

Firefighters used two sets of breathing apparatus to enter the house and it took them an hour to put out the fire in the man’s bedroom, which was described as 100 per cent smoke damaged.