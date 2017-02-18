Sat, 18
Fire crew frees woman from bathroom

James Harrison

Reporter:

James Harrison

Firefighters had to rescue a woman from her bathroom last night.

A crew from Slough was sent to the property in Boadicea Close at 1.30am, where she had apparently been stuck for about 45 minutes.

It took them about 10 minutes to free her.

