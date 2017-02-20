Second man who died in double stabbing is formally identified

A second man who died following a double stabbing in Slough earlier this month has been formally identified.

David Yokota, 39, from Slough, was found with life-threatening injuries in Lower Cippenham Lane on Friday, February 10. He died two days later in hospital.

A post-mortem examination which took place on Thursday, February 16, was inconclusive. The investigation, on behalf of the coroner, will continue.

Police were called at 5.43pm on Friday, February 10, to reports of a man with stab wounds in Lower Cippenham Road, where they found Mr Yokota. After carrying out further enquires, officers attended a house in Lewins Way, where they found 59-year-old Dennis Kelly. He had also suffered stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have said they believe the two men were the only people involved in the incident.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent, said: “I would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while officers were carrying out enquiries in relation to the investigation.”