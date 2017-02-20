Man taken to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ after incident in Lismore Park

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with what was believed to be a stab wound yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called to Lismore Park at about 11am following an incident in which the man suffered an injury to his leg.

He remains in hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is currently no description of the offender/offenders.

PC Charlotte Jack said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in Lismore Park or the immediate vicinity at this time yesterday, in order to piece together exactly what happened.

"It's believed there were two females in the area of the dog park who may have spoken to the people involved shortly before the incident, and we would really like to speak to them to assist with the investigation.

“If you saw what happened or have any information that could help, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting incident number 43170050145.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.