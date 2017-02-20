Man fined for putting up adverts for massage service on lampposts in Slough

A man who put up adverts for a massage service on lampposts in Slough has been fined for fly-posting.

The council has now issued a warning that it is illegal to put up posters, stickers and bills without the permission of the property owner.

On June 28, 2016, Mihai Costache, of Ledgers Road, Slough, was reported to police after he was spotted putting up the adverts in Farnham Road at about 10pm.

When questioned by officers, the 41-year-old said he was paid £35 to put them up by a female he had just met.

The case was referred to Slough Borough Council’s resilience and enforcement team to investigate.

A summons was served on Costache to attend Reading Magistrates' Court on February 3, but he failed to attend and the case was heard in his absence.

He was found guilty of an offence under Section 132(1) of the Highways Act 1980 and fined £100 and told to pay £30 costs.

Councillor Paul Sohal, commissioner for regulation and consumer protection, said: “Fly-posting is not only illegal, it’s ugly and costs the council a great deal of money, both to clean up and prosecute.

“I hope this serves as a warning to other would-be vandals that we take fly-posting offences very seriously and we will continue to prosecute offenders to the full extent of the law.”

Fly-posting can be reported here or by calling 01753 475 111.