Mugger steals phone in attack outside Slough Bus Station

The victim of a robbery was left ‘shaken’ after he was kicked and forced to hand over his phone close to Slough Bus Station yesterday (Monday).

A 21-year-old man was standing near bay number eight at the bus station in Brunel Way at about 1.05pm when he was approached by a man who told him to hand over his phone.

When the victim refused and walked away towards the A4 Bath Road, he was followed by the offender who grabbed his arms and kicked him in the right leg.

The victim then handed over his white Samsung Galaxy S5 phone and the attacker walked away.

The mugger is described as Asian, in his late 20s, about 5ft 9ins tall, clean shaven with black spiky hair and wearing a black denim jacket.

Investigating officer PC Lee Taylor, based at Slough police station, said: “Fortunately the victim was not injured, but he was left shaken.

“It is likely there were members of public in the area at the time who may have either witnessed the incident or seen a man fitting the description of the offender.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.