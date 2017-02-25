Four injured in M4 crash near Langley

A crash involving four cars injured four people on the M4 today.
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the crash between Junctions 5 and 4B at about 11.30am.
Four cars were involved and one was left on its side.
Four women sustained minor injuries and were take to hospital.
