Four injured in M4 crash near Langley

Tara O'Connor

Reporter:

Tara O'Connor

Fire crews called to park bench blaze in Colnbrook

A crash involving four cars injured four people on the M4 today.
Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the crash between Junctions 5 and 4B at about 11.30am.
Four cars were involved and one was left on its side.
Four women sustained minor injuries and were take to hospital.

