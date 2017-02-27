BBC Panorama in Slough for 'Life in Immigration Town' documentary

The impact of immigration and migrant labour in Slough, one of Britain's most diverse towns, will be examined on BBC Panorama tonight (Monday).

The BBC One show titled Life in Immigration Town shows Richard Bilton returning to Slough to see how much it has changed after filming a documentary 10 years ago.

He will listen to immigrants who want to see a clampdown on immigration and white Brits who feel alienated in a town where white people have become a minority.

The documentary will explore racism towards Slough's Romanian community, the integration of immigrants and the positive economic contributions migrant workers have made to one of the UK's most successful local economies.

Life in Immigration Town starts on BBC One tonight at 8.30pm.