BBC Panorama in Slough for 'Life in Immigration Town' documentary

James Hockaday

Reporter:

The impact of immigration and migrant labour in Slough, one of Britain's most diverse towns, will be examined on BBC Panorama tonight (Monday).

The BBC One show titled Life in Immigration Town shows Richard Bilton returning to Slough to see how much it has changed after filming a documentary 10 years ago.

He will listen to immigrants who want to see a clampdown on immigration and white Brits who feel alienated in a town where white people have become a minority.

The documentary will explore racism towards Slough's Romanian community, the integration of immigrants and the positive economic contributions migrant workers have made to one of the UK's most successful local economies.

Life in Immigration Town starts on BBC One tonight at 8.30pm.

  • ADH88

    17:05, 27 February 2017

    'White Brits who feel alienated in a town where white people have become a minority' That's absolute rubbish. Slough itself is a very small area. You cant tell me people can't travel a couple of miles out of Slough to feel less 'alienated' if they really feel that way.

  • ADH88

    17:05, 27 February 2017

