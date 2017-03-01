The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Four injured in M4 crash near Langley

A crash involving four cars injured four people on the M4 on Saturday.

Firefighters from Slough Fire Station were called to the crash between Junctions 5 and 4B at about 11.30am.

4.) Four-year-old boy in ‘serious condition’ after being found unconscious in swimming pool

A four-year-old boy remains in a ‘serious condition’ after he was found unconscious in a swimming pool at the weekend.

Police officers were called by the ambulance service to the pool within the Marriott Hotel in Ditton Road, Langley, at 6.37pm on Saturday.

3.) New pay after parking system in River Street car park

A new payment system for the River Street car park in Windsor came into action on Tuesday.

Current pay and display machines will be removed and drivers will instead take a chip coin on entry to the car park.

2.) Man charged with Iver sexual assault

A 20-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a female on a canal towpath in Iver in April last year.

Thomas Biggs, of Wraysbury Drive, West Drayton, has been charged in connection with the assault on Sunday, April 17, as well as five other offences.

1.) 20 reactions to BBC Panorama's 'Life in Immigration Town' in Slough

Slough fell under the spotlight of last night’s BBC Panorama programme which looked at ‘how immigration is dividing Britain’s most diverse town’.

Presenter Richard Bilton revisited the Slough 10 years after making his first documentary there.