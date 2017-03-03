Jail for drug smuggler caught at Heathrow Airport with £630k worth of heroin

A drug smuggler who was caught with £630,000 worth of heroin at Heathrow Airport has been jailed for five years and four months.

Adam Wimana, of Peel Court, Slough, was intercepted at Terminal 4 on January 11 having arrived on a flight from Nairobi.

When officers searched one of his suitcases, they discovered drugs hidden in the top and base of the suitcase and an examination of a second suitcase revealed a similar concealment.

Wimana was arrested on suspicion of the importation of a controlled drug and the case was passed to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The 46-year-old admitted importing 6.74kgs of the class A drug and was sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday. He was also given a two-year travel restriction, effective on his release.

Border Force Heathrow Director Phil Douglas said: “Border Force officers are on the frontline, protecting the UK from smugglers who will often make elaborate attempts to conceal class A drugs like this.

“A significant amount of heroin has been prevented from ending up on our streets limiting the harm to our communities.

“This seizure will also have affected the criminals where it matters most - a significant dent in their profits.



“Working with law enforcement colleagues like the NCA, we are determined to do all we can to put drug smugglers behind bars and seizures like this are the vital first step.”

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call 0800 595 000.