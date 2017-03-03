Taser deployed and man arrested at store in Slough

Police needed to deploy a Taser today after a man resisted arrest and displayed aggressive behaviour at a store in Slough.

Officers were called to Uxbridge Road at about 1pm today (Friday) after staff at the store became concerned about his behaviour.

He was asked to leave, but did not comply and was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

After resisting arrest, attempts were made to restrain him before police ‘deployed’ a taser, according to a police spokeswoman.

A 26-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and obstructing or resisting a constable and is in police custody.