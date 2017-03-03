Fri, 03
Sat, 04
Sun, 05
SECTION INDEX

Taser deployed and man arrested at store in Slough

Will Taylor

Reporter:

Will Taylor

0
Police launch murder investigation following Slough stabbing

Police needed to deploy a Taser today after a man resisted arrest and displayed aggressive behaviour at a store in Slough.

Officers were called to Uxbridge Road at about 1pm today (Friday) after staff at the store became concerned about his behaviour.

He was asked to leave, but did not comply and was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

After resisting arrest, attempts were made to restrain him before police ‘deployed’ a taser, according to a police spokeswoman.

A 26-year-old man from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and obstructing or resisting a constable and is in police custody.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved