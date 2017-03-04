Slough man pleads guilty to motoring offences following police chase

Stephen Olivieri, of Salt Hill Way, appeared at Slough Magistrates’ Court on Friday, February 24, and pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, one count of aggravated vehicle taking, one count of driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, two counts of making off without payment and one count of using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

At about 9.10am on Thursday, February 23, police officers saw Olivieri driving a vehicle linked to making off without payment offences from petrol stations in Slough and nearby areas.

When they tried to stop it, he drove off and forced a woman at a traffic island to jump out of the way.

He then mounted a kerb in a bid to escape the police, and officers called off the pursuit due to the danger of Olivieri’s driving.

However, he was identified by the police during the chase and, having abandoned the car, was arrested shortly after.

The car had been taken without the owner’s consent from near a garage in Chalvey.

The making off without payment offences are connected to two days in September 2016 when payment was not made for fuel at a Wexham Road petrol station in Slough.

Investigating officer PC Chris Martin, based at Slough police station, said: “Although Olivieri cooperated with officers once arrested, the dangerous manner in which he was willing to drive to avoid capture highlights his disregard for the law as well as for other road users.

“It’s no understatement to say that, considering the rush-hour traffic and the built up area in which the pursuit took place, it was extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured.

“He is clearly a danger to road users and I hope this investigation reassures the community that people committing serious driving offences will be dealt with robustly and put before the courts.

“I also hope it serves as a reminder that petrol stations are not easy targets for thefts and that we will seek to bring offenders of such crimes to justice.”

An extra 13 offences of making off without payment were taken in to consideration.

Olivieri was remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

A date has not yet been set.