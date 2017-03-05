Police ask for information about missing Slough woman

Police have urged the public to help find a missing 52-year-old woman from Slough.

Ann McGloin was last seen in the Slough area on Monday, February 20, and was reported missing on Wednesday, March 1.

She is 5ft 2ins tall with a slim build.

Ms McGloin currently has a cast on her leg, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, flat black shoes and a dark jacket.

Inspector Ashley Smith, the investigating officer, said: “If anyone has seen Ann, or has any information which they think could help us to find her, I would urge them to contact us as soon as possible.

“Ann, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information can contact Thames Valley Police on 101.