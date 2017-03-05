Slough goalkeeper shatters vertebrae following on-pitch collision

Goalkeeper Mark Scott has shattered his C6 vertebrae at the base of his neck, Slough Town have confirmed.

He remains immobilised at Wexham Park Hospital and is undergoing tests and scans following his collision with Basingstoke Town player Nana Owusu in the first half of Saturday’s game.

The incident stopped play for 40 minutes as Scott received treatment on the pitch, and he was taken to hospital after.

Slough, who went on to win the game 3-2, released a statement this afternoon (Sunday) which said: “The club wishes to express its gratitude for the professionalism and speed with which Mark was treated by both clubs' physiotherapists, Kevin McGoldrick and Kelly Rutledge.

“The immobilisation of Mark by Kev and Kelly was key in preventing spinal cord damage.

“Thanks is also due to the the match officials, led by Conor Farrell; players, managers and officials of Basingstoke Town; Sam Newman and his team of stewards, Slough Borough Council and club volunteers, who all came together in challenging circumstances to manage the emergency situation.

“We will await more news on Mark's condition before making any further statement.

“The club will continue to offer full support to Mark, Emma and his family during this difficult time and throughout Mark's recovery.

“In the meantime, our thoughts and best wishes are with them.”