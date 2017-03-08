International Women’s Day celebrations to be held at The Curve

International Women’s Day will be celebrated at The Curve in Slough this evening (Wednesday) with a host of free events on offer.

The ladies only event will include mini massages, health checks, fitness tasters, healthy eating tips and smoothie recipes.

Organisations such as Absolutely Fitness, DASH, Thames Valley Police and Public Health will be on hand to give out information and advice.

It will run between 5pm and 7.30pm at the centre in William Street, with the last admissions at 7pm.