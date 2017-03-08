The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5. Taser deployed and man arrested at store in Slough

Police needed to deploy a Taser today after a man allegedly resisted arrest and displayed aggressive behaviour at a store in Slough.

Officers were called to Uxbridge Road at about 1pm today (Friday) after staff at the store became concerned about his behaviour.

4. Windsor Castle offering free admission to visitors with disabilities this weekend

Windsor Castle will offer free admission to visitors with disabilities this weekend as part of the Disabled Access Day campaign.

The nationwide event celebrates venues with special access facilities and encourages people with disabilities to visit somewhere new.

3. Legoland planning dispute set to cost Royal Borough more than £250,000

A planning dispute between the Royal Borough and Legoland Windsor has now cost the taxpayer more than £250,000.

The council confirmed on Monday it will pay the resort £170,000 to cover its legal fees following a planning inquiry over the building of a proposed haunted house ride.

2. BBC Panorama documentary on Slough slammed as ‘lazy’, ‘superficial’ and ‘out of touch’

Community cohesion figures, charities, religious figures and councillors from Slough have hit back at a BBC Panorama documentary exploring the impact of immigration in the town.

Monday night's show, titled 'Life in Immigration Town' shows presenter Richard Bilton revisiting Slough having filmed a documentary there 10 years ago.

1. TV's Nick Knowles joins calls to save Windsor's Cinnamon Cafe as it faces uncertain future

A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.

Ian Jones, 59, owns the Windsor Royal Shopping Centre-based Cinnamon Cafe, which employs 29 staff – who he has had to warn will be made redundant if the lease expires.