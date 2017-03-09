Thu, 09
Fri, 10
Sat, 11
SECTION INDEX

Three taken to hospital after crash in Slough

Grace Witherden

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

0
Woman taken to hospital after collision with ambulance

Three people were taken to hospital last night after a car collision in Wellington Street, Slough.

Crews from Slough and Langley fire station were called to the incident at the roundabout near Sainsbury's at 7.30pm.

The car accident involved a mother and her child in a silver Vauxhall Astra and a man in a black Toyota Corolla.

Both cars were badly damaged and when firefighters arrived the drivers were already out of their cars so they assisted the ambulance service and made the road safe.

Officers spent an hour on the scene.

A spokesman for the South Central Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 18.46pm yesterday following reports of a two car collision outside Sainsbury’s on Uxbridge Road in Slough.

"We sent two ambulances to the scene and the crews took three patients – an adult male, an adult female and an 11-year-old child all with minor injuries – to Wexham Park Hospital."

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved