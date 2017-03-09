CCTV image released in investigation into hit-and-run death on A412 Uxbridge Road

A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe may be able to help with an investigation into the death of a pedestrian on the A412 Uxbridge Road in December.

On Sunday, December 11, police said a 44-year-old man was ‘struck by at least one vehicle which failed to stop’ on the carriageway in George Green at about 11.25pm.

The man died at the scene and his next of kin were informed. He was identified as Joshua Caddell of Withycroft in George Green, Slough.

A pre-inquest review is due to be held at Buckinghamshire Coroners Court in Beaconsfield on April 26.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Ashley Hannibal, said: “If you are the man in the CCTV or recognise who he is please contact police immediately.

“We believe the man may have vital information about the collision that might help our enquiries.

“I am also appealing to anyone else who might have any other information about the collision to come forward.

“The easiest way to contact police is by calling 101 and quoting reference 1596 (11/12/16), or by visiting your nearest police station.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 32-year-old man from Slough was arrested on causing death by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He has been released on police bail.

The fatal collision was referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) and has since been referred back to Thames Valley Police to undertake a ‘local investigation’.

Thames Valley Police said it referred the matter to the IPCC because the force ‘had contact with the pedestrian prior to the collision’.

It added it would be inappropriate to comment any further as there is an ongoing investigation into both the collision and the force’s actions prior to it.