Slough property closed after police find evidence of 'large scale class A drug abuse'

A property in Slough has been shut down after a police search discovered ‘large scale class A drug abuse’.

Following numerous complaints of antisocial behaviour including noise, intimidation and threats of violence, the Slough Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a drugs warrant at 32 Rokesby Road on Thursday, February 23.

Evidence of drug abuse was discovered but no arrests have been made at this stage and investigations continue.

A closure notice was served on the resident at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Friday), closing the address for three months.

Investigating officer, PC Ian Whitlock of the neighbourhood team, said: “I am pleased that this premises has been closed.

“It has been the source of complaints of anti-social behaviour, and despite being subject to a suspended possession order due to these complaints, the anti-social behaviour continued.

“I hope that this closure order demonstrates that we will not tolerate this anti-social behaviour and will act robustly to stamp it out.”