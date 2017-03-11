CCTV images released following Slough robbery

A CCTV image has been released of two men who may have vital information about a robbery in Slough.

On Sunday, March 5, a 33-year-old woman was walking through Salt Hill Park towards Baylis Park after withdrawing money from NatWest when she was approached by two men.

Police said the pair followed her into Baylis Park and, when she was near Baylis Pond, one of the men produced a small penknife and threatened her.

The victim handed over two £10 notes. The robber then punched her in the face and pushed her to the floor.

Both men threatened the victim then ran off.

The right side of the woman’s face was swollen and bruised and she had severe back pain after the attack. She was taken to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment.

Designated investigator Sarah Jarman said police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the attack, or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time.

She said: “I would like to speak to the men in these CCTV images as I believe they may have some vital information that could assist with our investigation.

“We are particularly interested in speaking to two boys who were in the area at the time repairing a bicycle who may have seen this incident.

“Anyone who recognises the men or who may have witnessed this incident, or who has any other information they think could help our investigation, can contact me via the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.