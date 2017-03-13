Witness appeal after 'nasty assault' in leisure centre car park

A witness appeal has been launched by police following a 'nasty assault' in the Montem Leisure Centre car park in Slough in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 59-year-old man was attacked by three men in the car park in Montem Lane at about 1.55am and had to be treated for a cut to his eye by paramedics.

Investigating officer PC Ghulam Mourtaza, based at Slough Police station, said: “This was a nasty assault and we would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything regarding this attack to get in touch with us via 101.

"It is believed that the attack may have followed an earlier argument in a local pub and so we would be keen to hear from anyone who witnessed that too.”

Contact PC Mourtaza on 101 quoting URN 34 9/3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.