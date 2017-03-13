Driver urged to come forward after pedestrian is hit by car and breaks leg

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a pedestrian broke his leg after being hit by a car in Slough.

A 64-year-old man was hit by a silver or grey car in Stoke Road at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 1.

The driver of the car, described as an Asian man, stopped briefly at the scene before driving away.

The victim was taken to Wexham Park Hospital with a broken leg which required surgery. He has since been discharged.

Police want to speak to the driver and anyone who witnessed the collision.

Contact PC Ian Collins on 101 quoting reference number 1438 (1/3) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.