Food delivery service Deliveroo launches in Slough

Restaurant meals can now be delivered around Slough at just the touch of a button as Deliveroo launches in the town today (Monday).

More than 15 restaurants have signed up to the service so far, including PizzaExpress, Steakout and Woksta.

The food delivery service, ordered via a mobile app, is aiming to employ 50 riders in Slough over the course of the first year.

The company, which also launched in Windsor in August, aims to get orders from the restaurant kitchen to the customer’s door within 30 minutes - or food can be ordered up to one day in advance.

Caroline Hazlehurst, general manager at Deliveroo, said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching in Slough and we’re looking forward to bringing some of the town’s delicious dishes straight from the hands of local chefs to customers’ doors.

“We already have a number of great partners across the town and we are excited to expand and widen the variety of restaurants on offer to our customers in Slough over the course of the next year.”