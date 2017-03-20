Police arrest Slough man in connection with sexual assaults in Reading

A 30-year-old man from Slough has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in a park in Reading.
On Monday, March 13, two sexual assaults took place close to the playground in Prospect Park.
During the first offence, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was approached by a man at about 4.15pm. The offender inappropriately touched the girl before running off towards Waverley Road.
During the second incident, which happened at about 4.40pm, a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man and inappropriately touched, before the offender again ran off towards Waverley Road.
Police believe both incidents are linked and involved the same man.
A man from Slough has been arrested and released on police bail until Wednesday, March 29.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
