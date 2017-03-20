Mon, 20
Tue, 21
Wed, 22
SECTION INDEX

Police arrest Slough man in connection with sexual assaults in Reading

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

0
Police arrest Slough man in connection with sexual assaults in Reading

A 30-year-old man from Slough has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in a park in Reading.

On Monday, March 13, two sexual assaults took place close to the playground in Prospect Park. 

During the first offence, the victim, a 15-year-old girl, was approached by a man at about 4.15pm. The offender inappropriately touched the girl before running off towards Waverley Road.

During the second incident, which happened at about 4.40pm, a 14-year-old girl was approached by a man and inappropriately touched, before the offender again ran off towards Waverley Road.

Police believe both incidents are linked and involved the same man.

A man from Slough has been arrested and released on police bail until Wednesday, March 29.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved