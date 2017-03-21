Heathrow baggage handler from Slough charged with conspiracy to import cocaine

Two baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport have been charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the UK.
Mohammad Ali, 40, from Slough, and Girmit Singh, 55, from Hayes, were both arrested during a series of raids led by the National Crime Agency in December.
Singh had additionally been charged with conspiring to import cannabis.
Both men will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Following an investigation, 11 other people were charged in connection with the alleged plot, including another baggage handler. They are due to appear before Kingston Crown Court next month.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Traffic had to be stopped in both directions on the M4 between Junction 8/9 at Maidenhead and Junction 7 in Slough this morning.
The impact of immigration and migrant labour in Slough, one of Britain's most diverse towns, will be examined on BBC Panorama tonight (Monday).