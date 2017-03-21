Tue, 21
Heathrow baggage handler from Slough charged with conspiracy to import cocaine

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

Two baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport have been charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the UK.

Mohammad Ali, 40, from Slough, and Girmit Singh, 55, from Hayes, were both arrested during a series of raids led by the National Crime Agency in December.

Singh had additionally been charged with conspiring to import cannabis.

Both men will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Following an investigation, 11 other people were charged in connection with the alleged plot, including another baggage handler. They are due to appear before Kingston Crown Court next month.

