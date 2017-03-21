Deputy council leader calls for support against planned funding cuts for Slough schools

The deputy leader of Slough Borough Council has appealed for residents to have their say on Government plans to cut funding for Slough schools.

The council said the Government is planning to slash £1.4million per year for schools in the town as part of changes to the national funding formula.

Councillor Sabia Hussain has said the move would have a ‘devastating impact’ on the education of children in Slough, with schools experiencing losses as high as £90,000 per year.

Cllr Hussain said: “We are urging residents to respond to the consultation by calling on the government to rethink the changes.

“Since the scale of the cuts became apparent, the council and schools have opposed the plans because of the devastating impact it will have on children’s lives.

“It’s crucial parents and other residents voice their concerns so we can send a united message that we want these cuts to be reversed.”

The Government’s consultation ends tomorrow (Wednesday). Click here to take part.