The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Police arrest Slough man in connection with sexual assaults in Reading

A 30-year-old man from Slough has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in a park in Reading.

On Monday, March 13, two sexual assaults took place close to the playground in Prospect Park.

4.) Heathrow baggage handler from Slough charged with conspiracy to import cocaine

Two baggage handlers at Heathrow Airport have been charged with conspiring to import cocaine into the UK.

Mohammad Ali, 40, from Slough, and Girmit Singh, 55, from Hayes, were both arrested during a series of raids led by the National Crime Agency in December.

3.) Food delivery service Deliveroo launches in Slough

Restaurant meals can now be delivered around Slough at just the touch of a button as Deliveroo launched in the town on Monday.

More than 15 restaurants have signed up to the service so far, including PizzaExpress, Steakout and Woksta.

2.) Thief from Windsor given 42 month prison sentence

A 33-year-old man from Windsor was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Friday, March 10, for a string of thefts and burglaries.

Andrew John Merkett, from Bulkeley Avenue, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court for two counts of burglary, destroying or damaging property, theft from a motor vehicle, interfering with a vehicle and handling stolen goods.

1.) Woman in her 90s air lifted to hospital after being hit by car in Iver

A woman in her 90s was taken to hospital in an air ambulance with ‘serious injuries’ after being hit by a car in Iver on Monday morning.

At about 10.40am, police officers were called to a collision in Langley Park Road, close to the Red Lion pub and Hollybush Lane.