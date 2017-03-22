Burglar and shoplifter pleads guilty in court

A burglar who targeted the homes of elderly and vulnerable people in Slough has been convicted in court.

Adrian Hogg, of George Street, Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of dwelling burglary and two counts of shoplifting at Slough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday).

Between January 24 and 28, Hogg burgled the home of a man in his 80s in Granville Avenue. He stole a 40 inch television, a video camera and an acoustic guitar, as well as causing damage to the property.

He burgled the home of a woman, also in her 80s, in Beechwood Road and took a handbag containing cash and cards between January 24 and 25.

On January 21 and 22, Hogg entered the BP garage in Farnham Road and stole alcohol and food.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Natasha Gidda said: “This was a case in which elderly and vulnerable people had their homes broken in to by Hogg who pleaded guilty to the offences at the first opportunity.

“He showed remorse for his actions which were fuelled by drug addiction.

“However burglary is an intrusive crime and the offences had a significant impact upon the victims.

“Shoplifting has an impact on business owners and staff who work hard to provide jobs and opportunities for local people.

“Thames Valley Police encourages anyone who has been the victim of a burglary or of shoplifting to report this to ensure offenders face the consequences of their criminal behaviour.”

Hogg was arrested on Sunday and was charged in connection with the offences on Monday.

He was remanded to appear at Reading Crown Court to be sentenced on a date yet to be confirmed.