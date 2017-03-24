Building firm manager convicted after lawyer is crushed to death at construction site

The project manager for a Slough building firm has been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence after three window frames fell at a construction site in London and killed 43-year-old woman.

Amanda Telfer, a lawyer, was crushed to death on August 30, 2012, in Mayfair when three unsecured window frames weighting 655kg toppled over and fell on her.

The frames had been left on the pavement overnight, leaning against the building, and no efforts were made to secure them and no barrier was placed around them.

Kelvin Adsett, 64, of New Road, Slough, was convicted at the Old Bailey yesterday (Thursday) of manslaughter by gross negligence and offences contrary to Section 7a of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Adsett was the on-site project manager for IS Europe Ltd, based in Slough. The company was convicted of offences under Section 2 and 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Damian Lakin-Hall, 50, of Portsmouth Road, Cobham, Surrey, was convicted of offences contrary to Section 7a of the Health and Safety at Work Act. He was acquitted of manslaughter.

Adsett and Lakin-Hall were bailed to appear at the same court for sentencing on May 5.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Chalmers said: "The individuals and company who were convicted in this tragic case had a laissez-faire attitude to health and safety and did not take their obligations seriously.

"Each had a responsibility for the safety of the construction site but failed to deal with a basic task that very obviously then presented a serious hazard.

"Amanda died four-and-a-half years ago and this has been an incredibly long and complex case to bring before the courts with many, many hours of enquiries carried out by my team.

"Her death was completely avoidable and it is satisfying for all involved in this case - and especially Amanda's family - that the jury have convicted these people and companies today.

"Prosecutions such as this are so important in enforcing adherence to health and safety laws. This tragic case proves just why employers and employees should take their obligations to safeguard workers and the public seriously."