Police ask for public's help to find missing man requiring 'urgent medical treatment'

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing man who requires urgent medical treatment.

Sydney Douglas, 52, was last seen at Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital on Friday which he had visited for treatment for a leg injury.

He is described as black, 5ft 8ins with short black dreadlocks, a beard and brown eyes.

He is known to spend time in Slough town centre and Reading and was last seen wearing a long green jacket, camouflage trousers and red trainers.

Inspector Neil Misselbrook, who is based in Slough and is leading the search, said “We are increasingly concerned for Sydney’s welfare.

“He suffered a leg injury that requires urgent medical treatment and so we urge him to get in touch.”

Anyone who knows where he is should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 617 24/3.