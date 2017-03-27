Mon, 27
Police track down injured man who went missing at the weekend

An injured man who went missing at the weekend has been found.

Police asked the public for help to track down 52-year-old Sydney Douglas yesterday (Sunday).

He hadn’t been seen since Friday when he visited Reading’s Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment for a leg injury.

He was known to spend time in Slough town centre.

Police said he was located safely last night and thanked everyone who helped in the search.

