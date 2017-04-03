17-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Slough

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital this morning after being hit by a car in Stoke Gardens in Slough this morning (Monday).

Thames Valley Police and the ambulance service were called to the scene at about 9.25am.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and it is not yet known what condition she is in.

Officers cordoned off parts of Stoke Road while they investigated and re-opened it at about 11am after a car with a cracked windshield was moved away by a towing lorry.

Contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to share information.