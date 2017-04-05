Firefighters rescue trapped dog from car in Slough

Firefighters came to the rescue of an elderly dog that got its head caught underneath a car seat in Slough today.

The border collie had been on the car’s backseat when it slipped off and got trapped underneath the front passenger’s seat.

Its owner raised the alarm, with crews from Slough Fire Station arriving on the scene in Mercian Way shortly after 12.30pm.

They cut the seat adjustor which allowed them to help the dog wriggle out.

They stayed on the scene for about 20 minutes while a vet was called to check the animal’s injuries.