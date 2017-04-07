Slough councillors explain meeting attendance records

Six councillors from Slough Borough Council missed a quarter or more of their council meetings in the financial year 2016-17.

We looked at attendance records of the 41 currently serving councillors.

There is one vacant seat in the Haymill and Lynch Hill ward ahead of a by-election on Thursday, May 4.

The Express contacted everyone with 74 per cent attendance or less and asked them their reasons for missing their meetings.

Out of the six, only two responded and both said they were absent from meetings for health reasons.

The councillors who went to 100 per cent of the council meetings they were expected to attend last year were Cllr Zaffar Ajaib, Cllr Fiza Matloob, Cllr Ted Plenty, Cllr Sunyia Sarfraz and Cllr Anna Wright.

Slough Borough Council deputy leader Cllr Sabia Hussain attended the most meetings with a total of 40.

Cllr Pavitar Kaur Mann had the lowest attendance with 50 per cent and did not respond to the Express when contacted for comment.

In December 2016, Cllr Mann was booted off the council’s educational and children’s services scrutiny panel after missing three consecutive meetings.

This was part of the council’s three strikes rule, meaning that if councillors miss three consecutive committee meetings, their committee will discuss whether to expell them.

Cllr Mohammed Rasib, who had the second lowest attendance with 61 per cent, said that illness and frequent stays in hospital prevented him from attending some meetings.

“My doctor had advised me to take good rest however I am still undertaking as many duties as I can,” he added.

He also says he missed two planning committee meetings because they clashed with Royal Berkshire Fire Authority meetings.

Apologies were received on both occasions.

One council meeting in July was also missed due to a family commitment.

Cllr Diana Coad did not respond when contacted by the Express about her 62 per cent attendance.

Cllr Avtar Cheema says her attendance was 65 per cent because she had to fly to India on January 31 this year due to a family emergency.

She fell ill in India and was told by a doctor she was unfit to fly home.

She returned to the UK on March 23 and was admitted to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, causing her to miss an additional meeting.

Cllr Mandeep Rana and Cllr Natasa Pantellic did not comment on their respective 73 per cent and 74 per cent attendance records.

