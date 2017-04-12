Fraudsters convicted of engine repair scams in Slough

Four men who set up vehicle repair companies to scam motorists in Slough have been convicted of conspiracy to defraud.

Martin Dockerill, 29, Harry Dockerill, 27, and Jack Dockerill, 23, all of Guildford, Surrey, and Paul Dockerill, 51, of Weybridge, Surrey, were each found guilty of two counts of conspiracy to defraud at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, April 5.

Police launched an investigation into two companies – First Choice Engines Ltd and Exchange Engines Ltd – after there were more than 500 complaints from customers.

The businesses, both based on Perth Industrial Estate in Perth Avenue, professed to provide high-quality engine remanufacturing. The customer’s vehicle would be collected and the engine would be removed before the price initially quoted for work would be vastly inflated.

Often the work completed would be of poor quality and not meet the agreed timescale.

When customers complained, they were either given false excuses or threatened and intimidated.

Some sports car owners were told the vehicles were beyond repair, only to find them to be used as the personal vehicles of three of the defendants.

The victims included motorists from across the country, small businesses and a charity which assists homeless former soldiers.

All four were arrested in December 2014, but in 2015 the group subsequently set up a new company operating out of the same site in the same way.

All four were charged in connection with the offences on June 24, 2015.

Each was found to have conspired together to defraud customers at First Choice Engines between August 12, 2013 and February 28, 2015, and Exchange Engines between January 19, 2015 and June 23, 2015.

Paul was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison. Martin and Harry were sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Jack was sentenced to two years, suspended for 18 months, given a four month curfew and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Robert Mellor, from Slough Local CID, said: “This was extremely well organised criminality which used sham companies to systematically defraud its customers.

“They used the front of a highly polished website and initial customer contact which appeared professional and engaging to gain their customers’ trust and seize control of their vehicles. Once that happened customers were trapped and were ruthlessly exploited.

“I urge people to always go by the old adage, ‘if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is’.

"I hope the sentences of these organised criminals offers some measure of justice to the many victims."